ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 2.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $140.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $830,536.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $65,763,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $2,150,962. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RMD

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.