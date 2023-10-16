ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Cut to $175.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.21. 342,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,754. ResMed has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,045,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $2,150,962. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,719,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,598,000 after acquiring an additional 96,840 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,508,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,501,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

