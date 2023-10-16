REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 4.6%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 64,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 189,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.88.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of REV Group by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of REV Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

