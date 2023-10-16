Reviewing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF)

Redbubble (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Redbubble and eBay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redbubble N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $9.94 billion 2.27 -$1.27 billion $2.47 17.18

Analyst Ratings

Redbubble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Redbubble and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redbubble 0 1 0 0 2.00 eBay 1 11 6 0 2.28

eBay has a consensus price target of $48.95, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given eBay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Redbubble.

Profitability

This table compares Redbubble and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redbubble N/A N/A N/A eBay 13.49% 34.71% 8.97%

Summary

eBay beats Redbubble on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redbubble

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Redbubble Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

