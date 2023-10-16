Reviewing OMRON (OMRNY) & Its Competitors

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “Electronic Components” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OMRON to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Electronic Components” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OMRON and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 0 0 0 N/A OMRON Competitors 156 1336 1913 92 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Electronic Components” companies have a potential upside of 46.41%. Given OMRON’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OMRON has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares OMRON and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.48 billion $546.57 million 14.60 OMRON Competitors $2.72 billion $131.74 million -395.77

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. OMRON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. OMRON pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic Components” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 30.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 8.86% 10.88% 8.14% OMRON Competitors -158.87% 2.60% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

OMRON has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMRON beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

