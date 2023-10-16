Reviewing OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) and WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of OPKO Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WuXi AppTec and OPKO Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OPKO Health $868.08 million 1.18 -$328.40 million ($0.27) -4.93

Profitability

WuXi AppTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OPKO Health.

This table compares WuXi AppTec and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A OPKO Health -24.10% -13.33% -9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WuXi AppTec and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

OPKO Health has a consensus target price of $3.85, indicating a potential upside of 189.47%. Given OPKO Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Summary

OPKO Health beats WuXi AppTec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test. Its Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency. This segment also develops multi-specific immune therapies focused on oncology, infectious diseases, vaccines, and immunology; OPK88004, an orally administered selective androgen receptor modulator; OPK88003, a once-weekly administered peptide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related obesity; Somatrogon (hGH-CTP), a once-weekly human growth hormone injection; and Factor VIIa-CTP, a novel long-acting coagulation factor being developed to treat hemophilia. In addition, it develops and commercializes longer-acting proprietary versions of already approved therapeutic proteins; develops and produces specialty APIs; develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, veterinary, and ophthalmic products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. The company also operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

