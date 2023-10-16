Reviewing Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40 Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.88%. Safehold has a consensus price target of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 75.74%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 6.75% 2.88% 1.16% Safehold -14.88% 0.35% 0.13%

Volatility & Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Safehold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Safehold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $720.15 million 1.75 $40.64 million $0.29 27.03 Safehold $309.06 million 3.40 $421.29 million ($4.96) -3.31

Safehold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality. As of June 30, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 718,000 rentable square feet of retail space and 721 residential units across three multifamily properties.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

