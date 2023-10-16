Reviewing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) and ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. ENEOS pays an annual dividend of C$0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sunoco pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENEOS pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $23.62 billion 0.22 $475.00 million $3.36 15.08 ENEOS N/A N/A N/A C$28.15 0.26

This table compares Sunoco and ENEOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than ENEOS. ENEOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunoco and ENEOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 0 4 3 0 2.43 ENEOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $49.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given Sunoco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than ENEOS.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and ENEOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.55% 37.36% 5.47% ENEOS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunoco beats ENEOS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates. The company offers non-ferrous metal products, including electrolytic coppers, functional materials, and thin-film materials. In addition, it develops and explores non-ferrous metal resources and products; and produces and sells titanium and electric wires. Further, the company offers copper foils, precision rolled, and precision-fabricated products. Additionally, it engages in the asphalt paving, civil engineering, construction, land transportation; rail transportation of oil products; and real estate leasing, sale and purchase, and management. Furthermore, it also provides nonlife insurance; and temporary staffing, recruitment, training, and office support services. ENEOS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

