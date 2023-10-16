Reviewing Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Hawaiian and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 27.51% 12.14% 1.12% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and Westbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $819.51 million 2.85 $265.68 million $2.17 8.43 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.27 $7.99 million $2.99 8.12

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

