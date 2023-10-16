Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 611901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Revolution Bars Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.84.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

