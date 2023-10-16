Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 513,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,232,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,048 shares of company stock worth $4,224,089. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 1,585,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,813,000 after buying an additional 1,551,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

