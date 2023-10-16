Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,501. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.