Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

PXD stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,665. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

