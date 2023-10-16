Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Intel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,820,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 157,885 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,797,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.54. 14,294,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,048,563. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.