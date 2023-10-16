Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,028 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.6 %

FBIN traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,875. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.