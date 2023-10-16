Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 2,778,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

