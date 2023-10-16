Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,271. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

