Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 838,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,628. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

