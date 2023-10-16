Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $322,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,855,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,536,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
