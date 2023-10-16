Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Up 1.5 %

Xylem stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.56. 419,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

