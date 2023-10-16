Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.21. 486,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $159.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

