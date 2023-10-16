Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $492.56. 326,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.