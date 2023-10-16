Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Kellogg by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 122.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,890. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,000 shares of company stock worth $41,684,410. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

