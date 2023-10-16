Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,463. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.13 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average is $194.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.