Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,780,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.25. 1,134,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,275. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.09 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

