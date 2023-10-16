Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for approximately 2.6% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 18.3% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after acquiring an additional 219,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,427,000 after buying an additional 87,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BC traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $75.20. 327,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,610. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

