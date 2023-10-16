RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

