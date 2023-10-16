Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.04. 29,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,491.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $325,242. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.