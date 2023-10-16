RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the mineral exploration and development. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company has other explorations projects comprising Chanach, Bunawan, Nalesbitan, Bhayan, Mawab, and Taguibo, as well as copper-gold Panguna Project located in Region of Bougainville.

