Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) PT Raised to C$3.25

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 32.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.45. 38,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,595. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$151.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 59.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.4700193 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubellite Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$44,231.30. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

