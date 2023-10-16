RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Head-To-Head Survey

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boomer and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million N/A -$15.56 million N/A N/A RXO $4.23 billion 0.53 $92.00 million $0.11 175.64

Profitability

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

This table compares Boomer and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boomer and RXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A RXO 3 10 5 0 2.11

RXO has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

RXO beats Boomer on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

