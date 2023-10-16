Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after buying an additional 2,064,931 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after buying an additional 1,544,957 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth approximately $109,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 455.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $91.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.