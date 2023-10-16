Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 41,520 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $304,341.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,427,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,793,780.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,323 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $31,168.83.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 41,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 132.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

