SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SAP SE has a one year low of $84.51 and a one year high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.09.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

