Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 740.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,060 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

