Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,090 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 21.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,281.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of ASPN remained flat at $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 133,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

