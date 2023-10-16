Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 274,980 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,980 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,303,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,768,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

AKTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 155,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,086. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

