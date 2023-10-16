Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 399 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.07. 310,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average is $248.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

