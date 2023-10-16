Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.98. 414,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,066. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.