Sargent Investment Group LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PFE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. 23,981,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,616,660. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

