Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 682,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,967. The company has a market cap of $433.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

