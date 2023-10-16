Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 838,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 454,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $402.43. The stock had a trading volume of 253,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,320. The company has a market cap of $379.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $291.34 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.52.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

