Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $10.67 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

