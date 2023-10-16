Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.67. 737,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,611. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.