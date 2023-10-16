Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 3.86% of Creative Realities worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Creative Realities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CREX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.61. 1,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,137. Creative Realities, Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Creative Realities

In related news, CEO Richard C. Mills acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,424. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Creative Realities Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Articles

