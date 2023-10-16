Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,530 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.37. 18,305,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,405,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

