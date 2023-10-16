Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $74,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,085,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,481,031. The company has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

