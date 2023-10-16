Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,433. The company has a market capitalization of $486.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.31 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.