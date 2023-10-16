Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 12,944 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,944 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices makes up 2.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Avid Bioservices worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.14. 57,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.74 million, a PE ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 1.71. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,400.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,849 shares of company stock worth $293,385. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

