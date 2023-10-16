Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 3,744 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,721. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

